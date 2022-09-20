My OBT

Repost: The Stuff of Summer

Happy Summer Solstice!

Do you remember being a kid and spending all year yearning for summer? 6/21/15 (This is a tribute to the end of summer. I miss it already!): Do you remember the bubbly feeling in your chest on the first really hot day? I still get that feeling. Yes, I work all summer just like everyone else who didn’t go into education, but there’s still something optimistic-feeling about the season.

I love so many things about it. I love the smell of sunscreen, the dzzting (made up word of the day) of bumble bees, the feel of the ocean on my skin, kayaking all weekend, wine at sunset, late-night thunderstorms. It all still fills me with optimism and, dare I say it, joy. Okay, sure, the subways are gross and people don’t wear enough deodorant or enough clothing and mosquitoes suck and I hate sweating through my clothes before I get to work and sometimes it’s too damned hot, but I don’t care. I will always be a summer kind of girl.

So today, I’m celebrating my favorite season with a stream-of-consciousness list of things I love that I associate with summer.

Classic Tree Swing by PegAndAwl

Childhood things:

  • Tree swings
  • Picnics at the beach
  • Running through the sprinkler on the front lawn
  • Sandcastles
  • Mister Softee
  • Spearmint Chapstick
  • My grandma’s climbing roses
  • Skipping
  • Pool parties
  • Drive-in movies
  • Drinking from the hose
  • Rainy days spent at the library
  • Catching fireflies
  • Sucking the nectar directly out of Mom’s azalea flowers (definitely not one of Mom’s favorite things)
  • Spending the entire day in my bathing suit (How did we do that, by the way? Just the thought makes me itchy.)
  • NO SCHOOL!!!!

We call this picture “Banana Bad I-Deer.” The nervy thing stuck her face in my drink before I could move it.

Adult things:

What are your favorite summer things?

  1. Michele
    September 20, 2022 at 6:27 am

    Playing in my garden.

  2. swallowridge2
    September 20, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    The smell of sunscreen (or suntan oil as it was back in the day) should smell of coconut
    oil. Also, summer is for baseball ❤

