Repost: The Stuff of Summer

Happy Summer Solstice!

Do you remember being a kid and spending all year yearning for summer? 6/21/15 (This is a tribute to the end of summer. I miss it already!): Do you remember the bubbly feeling in your chest on the first really hot day? I still get that feeling. Yes, I work all summer just like everyone else who didn’t go into education, but there’s still something optimistic-feeling about the season.

I love so many things about it. I love the smell of sunscreen, the dzzting (made up word of the day) of bumble bees, the feel of the ocean on my skin, kayaking all weekend, wine at sunset, late-night thunderstorms. It all still fills me with optimism and, dare I say it, joy. Okay, sure, the subways are gross and people don’t wear enough deodorant or enough clothing and mosquitoes suck and I hate sweating through my clothes before I get to work and sometimes it’s too damned hot, but I don’t care. I will always be a summer kind of girl.

So today, I’m celebrating my favorite season with a stream-of-consciousness list of things I love that I associate with summer.

Childhood things:

Tree swings

Picnics at the beach

Running through the sprinkler on the front lawn

Sandcastles

Mister Softee

Spearmint Chapstick

My grandma’s climbing roses

Skipping

Pool parties

Drive-in movies

Drinking from the hose

Rainy days spent at the library

Catching fireflies

Sucking the nectar directly out of Mom’s azalea flowers (definitely not one of Mom’s favorite things)

Spending the entire day in my bathing suit (How did we do that, by the way? Just the thought makes me itchy.)

NO SCHOOL!!!!

Adult things:

What are your favorite summer things?