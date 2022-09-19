Repost: Unless the Lord Builds the House

8/28/16: It continues to be a source of profound disappointment to me that I wasn’t born Jewish, and only partly because it makes me feel like only half a New Yorker. Here’s the rest of the reason why.
This is the New York-based Shira Chorus singing a spectacular new song, “Im Hashem Lo Yivneh Bayis,” at their leader’s son’s Bar Mitzvah. Absolute perfection.
Unless the Lord builds the house,
Im HaShem Lo Yivneh Bayit
The builders labor in vain.
Shav Amlu Bonav Bo
Unless the Lord watches over the city,
Im HaShem Lo Yishmor Ir
the guards stand watch in vain.
Shav Shakad Shomer
Indeed, he who watches over Israel
Hinei Hinei Lo Yanum
will neither slumber nor sleep.
Lo Yanum v’Lo Yishan
Lo Yanum v’Lo Yishan
Guardian of Israel
Shomer Yisrael
September 19, 2022 at 8:44 am
I might have known some years ago but today I don’t. They are a group that is different than the other Jews. Setting that aside, I really enjoyed their combined voices . Great way to start the morning. Hal
