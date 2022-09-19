Repost: Unless the Lord Builds the House

Shira Choir

8/28/16: It continues to be a source of profound disappointment to me that I wasn’t born Jewish, and only partly because it makes me feel like only half a New Yorker. Here’s the rest of the reason why.

This is the New York-based Shira Chorus singing a spectacular new song, “Im Hashem Lo Yivneh Bayis,” at their leader’s son’s Bar Mitzvah. Absolute perfection.

Unless the Lord builds the house,

Im HaShem Lo Yivneh Bayit

The builders labor in vain.

Shav Amlu Bonav Bo

Unless the Lord watches over the city,

Im HaShem Lo Yishmor Ir

the guards stand watch in vain.

Shav Shakad Shomer

Indeed, he who watches over Israel

Hinei Hinei Lo Yanum

will neither slumber nor sleep.

Lo Yanum v’Lo Yishan

Lo Yanum v’Lo Yishan

Guardian of Israel

Shomer Yisrael