My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Unless the Lord Builds the House

by 1 Comment

choir
Shira Choir

8/28/16: It continues to be a source of profound disappointment to me that I wasn’t born Jewish, and only partly because it makes me feel like only half a New Yorker. Here’s the rest of the reason why.

This is the New York-based Shira Chorus singing a spectacular new song, “Im Hashem Lo Yivneh Bayis,” at their leader’s son’s Bar Mitzvah. Absolute perfection.

Unless the Lord builds the house,

Im HaShem Lo Yivneh Bayit

The builders labor in vain.

Shav Amlu Bonav Bo

Unless the Lord watches over the city,

Im HaShem Lo Yishmor Ir

the guards stand watch in vain.

Shav Shakad Shomer

Indeed, he who watches over Israel

Hinei Hinei Lo Yanum

will neither slumber nor sleep.

Lo Yanum v’Lo Yishan

Lo Yanum v’Lo Yishan

Guardian of Israel

Shomer Yisrael

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Repost: Unless the Lord Builds the House

  1. janhaltn
    September 19, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I might have known some years ago but today I don’t. They are a group that is different than the other Jews. Setting that aside, I really enjoyed their combined voices . Great way to start the morning. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

