Repost: Etsomnia™ 199: Don’t Jump!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

10/11/18: When it comes to jumpsuits, Etsy offers equal parts yes and definitely yes and oh, yes and, predictably, hell, no. Alas, I no longer have the figure (or the nerve) to carry them off, but boy if I did, I’d be all over some of these things. As expected, there were the usual number of nopes and whys and WTFs to keep me entertained.

