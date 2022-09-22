Repost: Etsomnia™ 199: Don’t Jump!

Put that thumb down, sir. It is unwwarranted.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
10/11/18: When it comes to jumpsuits, Etsy offers equal parts yes and definitely yes and oh, yes and, predictably, hell, no. Alas, I no longer have the figure (or the nerve) to carry them off, but boy if I did, I’d be all over some of these things. As expected, there were the usual number of nopes and whys and WTFs to keep me entertained.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
Amish-meets-chastity-belt chic, your time has come!
Truth be told, I think the jumpsuit is beautiful, but the pose… Is she lifting a leg? In a parking lot?
I’m not typically into dropped crotches, but this is super cute! By EUGfashion
Clown chic is not a thing
I’m not going to lie. I kind of wish they were googly eyes.
Couples that garbage pick together, stick together.
Well, this is not going to help with my body issues
Medical marijuana is the only reasonable explanation.
Runway ready? More like run away ready.
Catsuit? Maybe if this is the cat you wish to resemble.
Q. What should I do with my grandma’s 1970s hand towels?
A. Not this.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!