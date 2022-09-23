My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Light and Shadow

by

eiko

Eiko Ojala

8/30/17: Eiko Ojala is a renowned artist, illustrator, and graphic designer who splits his time between Estonia and New Zealand.

“In the word full of information and noise, Eiko’s creative process is reducing rather than adding things. This leads to sharp and clear ideas where main focus is in everyday things and situations while looking for universal beauty.” -Saatchi Art

Ojala creates his pieces using a combination of paper cutting, digital illustration, and a mix of both real and artificial shadows. The results, while typically reproduced as a flat image, have a surprising sense of depth.

You can check out all of Ojala’s work on his website and on Behance.

All images property of Eiko Ojala.

(Via)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: Light and Shadow

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    September 23, 2022 at 6:38 am

    I love them all! What a wonderful imagination!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    September 23, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Not my cup of tea. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Simon
    September 23, 2022 at 9:30 am

    Wow these are amazing… I think I’ve seen them somewhere before.

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    September 23, 2022 at 9:40 am

    A lot of detail …just look .

    Like

    Reply

