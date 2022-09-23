Repost: Light and Shadow

8/30/17: Eiko Ojala is a renowned artist, illustrator, and graphic designer who splits his time between Estonia and New Zealand.
“In the word full of information and noise, Eiko’s creative process is reducing rather than adding things. This leads to sharp and clear ideas where main focus is in everyday things and situations while looking for universal beauty.” -Saatchi Art
Ojala creates his pieces using a combination of paper cutting, digital illustration, and a mix of both real and artificial shadows. The results, while typically reproduced as a flat image, have a surprising sense of depth.
You can check out all of Ojala’s work on his website and on Behance.
All images property of Eiko Ojala.
(Via)
September 23, 2022 at 6:38 am
I love them all! What a wonderful imagination!
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 23, 2022 at 8:17 am
Not my cup of tea. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 23, 2022 at 9:01 am
What?! I was so sure you would like these, Hal. I’m headed to Wal-Mart this morning. Gonna have a looksee if they have something like this for you. 😉😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 23, 2022 at 9:30 am
Wow these are amazing… I think I’ve seen them somewhere before.
LikeLike
September 23, 2022 at 9:40 am
A lot of detail …just look .
LikeLike