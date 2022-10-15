Repost: Steam Pumpkins!

10/27/17: This week, while looking for Halloween inspiration, I came across an article on Instructables.com for making a Steampunk Pumpkin. Theirs was kind of grim, but it made me curious, and so I started hunting for photos. I found some real doozies!
It’s easy for steampunk to look corny or pretentious, but I think it’s pretty hard to ruin a pumpkin. How bad can it be? If the local teenagers don’t smash it, you’re still going to throw it out in a week anyway.
Enjoy! And if you like this one, you should check out my pumpkin post from 2015. It’s one of my faves!
Photos attributed where possible.
October 15, 2022 at 7:53 am
‘Steam-pumpk’ at its finest! These are fabulous!
October 15, 2022 at 8:48 am
Again I just don’t do Halloween…but a pumpkin centerpiece with mums and fall leaves is good all the way the Thanksgiving.
