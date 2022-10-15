My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Steam Pumpkins!

10/27/17: This week, while looking for Halloween inspiration, I came across an article on Instructables.com for making a Steampunk Pumpkin. Theirs was kind of grim, but it made me curious, and so I started hunting for photos. I found some real doozies!

It’s easy for steampunk to look corny or pretentious, but I think it’s pretty hard to ruin a pumpkin. How bad can it be? If the local teenagers don’t smash it, you’re still going to throw it out in a week anyway.

Enjoy! And if you like this one, you should check out my pumpkin post from 2015. It’s one of my faves!

Photos attributed where possible.

modulicious.com

makingmayhem.blogspot.com

nyclq-focalpoint.blogspot.com

femailcreations

For Whom the Gear Turns

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Steam Pumpkins!

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    October 15, 2022 at 7:53 am

    ‘Steam-pumpk’ at its finest! These are fabulous!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 15, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Again I just don’t do Halloween…but a pumpkin centerpiece with mums and fall leaves is good all the way the Thanksgiving.

    Like

    Reply

