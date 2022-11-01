When Pink is Just Another Color

Susan G. Komen, the well-known breast cancer organization, recorded a beautiful song called Pink as an anthem for the breast cancer community. Featuring artists Dolly Parton, Rita Wilson, Jordin Sparks, Monica, and Sara Evans, the song is looking toward a day when there’s a cure and “pink is just another color.” The song was written by three good friends, including Victoria Shaw who has written for many popular country artists. Here’s the story:

“After seeing a public service announcement for Susan G. Komen®, she thought to herself: “someday pink will just be another color and we won’t have to do this anymore.” “She was moved to bring this idea to life several months later, when during a co-writing session with her friends Jodi Marr and emerging artist, Erin Kinsey, Erin’s manager, Amy Fish, revealed she was a breast cancer survivor. “I was actually in shock,” shared Victoria, “none of us knew that just a year prior Amy had privately gone through breast cancer treatment.” “It was in that moment that the three of us knew we had to write a song together about a day when breast cancer no longer exists. I don’t know anybody that hasn’t been touched by breast cancer whether personally or just knowing somebody who has or has it,” shared Victoria, “and that was truly the catalyst for this song.” – Susan G. Komen Blog

The women made a gift of the song to the Susan G. Komen organization, and it’s helped to raise both awareness and much-needed funds to combat the disease.

You can learn more about the Susan G. Komen organization on their website, and you can follow their social media on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.