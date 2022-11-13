My OBT

Repost: Crazy Plate Lady

Jacqueline Poirier

9/17/16: Jacqueline Poirier paints stuff on white plates. Doesn’t sound that interesting? I thought the same until I saw them.

Her subjects cover a really wide variety of subjects – from koi to pancakes to landscapes to Mike Tyson, and they’re all stunning, no matter how banal the subject. They’re so good, in fact, that she was named the Resident Artist at The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto. Who knew that was even a thing? She has a little shop in the hotel, the restaurant’s walls are covered in them, and all their meals come on her one-of-a-kind painted charger plates.

She’s also plate painter to the stars, with commissions for A-list luminaries like Morgan Freeman and Al Pacino. It’s easy to see why she’s been such a huge success. She seems to paint everything with equal talent and skill. Who does that?

Anyway, I need a whole lot of them. Unfortunately, although her website has a shopping cart, I have yet to figure out how to actually buy the things. But I’m going to keep trying!

Her Instagram is where a lot of the magic happens. Go check her out!

All photos property of Jacqueline Poirier.

  1. bcparkison
    November 13, 2022 at 9:40 am

    I’m guessing you don’t actually eat off of these ….only admire the art work.

