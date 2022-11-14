Repost: Commitment to the Bit

A circus friend posted these odd-looking acrobats on his Facebook wall, and I was instantly captivated. 5/8/15: Meet Yogi Mohr and Sabine Maier, otherwise known as Die Maiers, a comedic trapeze duo from Berlin. Not your typical trapeze act, they pride themselves on their ability to blend in with the crowd until performance time.

“We look normal,” Yogi says, grinning. “We don’t even go to the gym. We just do warmups and practice our routine.”

Twenty years ago while studying at École Sans Filet, a prestigious circus skills and performing arts school in Brussels, the two developed the act for which they are best know. They appear as an odd-ball waiter and waitress – he smitten, she aloof – who bungle orders, spill on customers, trip, drop things, and generally make a nuisance of themselves, but in a completely believable way. By the time they start climbing around and exhibiting their remarkable physical dexterity and strength, they have the entire audience believing they are just really terrible wait staff.

I’m not much of a clown person, but these two are fantastic, especially Sabine. She didn’t break character for so much as a second. That’s really incredible, especially with the audience so close.

Their home life sounds fairly entertaining, too. They have three children together and “a trapeze in the kitchen.” Those are going to be some very interesting children.

Playback on other websites has been disabled, so you’ll need to go to YouTube to watch, but I promise you won’t be sorry. You can learn more about Die Maiers on their website.