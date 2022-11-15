Astronomy POD

As a blog reader, I’m sure you’ve encountered POD – Picture of the Day – sites. It’s a pretty common trope among photo journalists and bloggers alike. But today’s is something extra special. This is NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day, and their photos are going to knock your socks off! Each day, a different photo is featured on the website, accompanied by a brief explanation (written by a real astronomer).
“Pictured, behind this darker cloud, is a pileus iridescent cloud, a group of water droplets that have a uniformly similar size and so together diffract different colors of sunlight by different amounts. The featured image was taken last month in Pu‘er, Yunnan Province, China. Also captured were unusual cloud ripples above the pileus cloud. The formation of a rare pileus cloud capping a common cumulus cloud is an indication that the lower cloud is expanding upward and might well develop into a storm.”– Explanation of photo above
They’ve been at this for quite a while. The archives go back to January 1, 2015, so there’s loads of content to catch up on. What a glorious world/solar system/universe/existence we live in!
You can see all the magnificent NASA APODs on their archive website and on Instagram.
November 15, 2022 at 7:21 am
Such absolutely incredible images. My husband is a bit of an astronomy nerd so I will need to tell him about this account.
November 15, 2022 at 9:19 am
Over 60 years ago Jan and I were camping with the boys. We were far enough out of any city that we could see all types of strange things in the sky that you would never see near a city. Enjoyed the weekend. Everyting one of these today are beautiful and interesting. Hal
November 15, 2022 at 9:35 am
Incredible images! I’m off to add the account to my insta.
November 15, 2022 at 9:45 am
Beautiful….and I do hope they are true…but there are some who think this is all cgi and we are on a flat earth . Hello!!! we need the truth.
