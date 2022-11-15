Astronomy POD

Iridescent Pileus Cloud over China. Photo: Jiaqi Sun

As a blog reader, I’m sure you’ve encountered POD – Picture of the Day – sites. It’s a pretty common trope among photo journalists and bloggers alike. But today’s is something extra special. This is NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day, and their photos are going to knock your socks off! Each day, a different photo is featured on the website, accompanied by a brief explanation (written by a real astronomer).

They’ve been at this for quite a while. The archives go back to January 1, 2015, so there’s loads of content to catch up on. What a glorious world/solar system/universe/existence we live in!

You can see all the magnificent NASA APODs on their archive website and on Instagram.