Repost: Cracking Nuts!

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (a completely unrelated picture, but aren't they adorable?)

12/17/14: Initially formed more than a decade ago when its members met at Indiana University, the male a capella group Straight No Chaser are funny and great to watch and wildly talented. Going through my archived posts, I was really surprised that I hadn’t mentioned them before. It’s time to correct that omission!straight 2

It’s very likely you’ve heard their famous version of The 12 Days of Christmas (which includes a tiny bit of their signature song, Toto’s  Africa), and this year, they’ve also got a single featuring Kristen Bell that’s quickly gaining in popularity, Text Me Merry Christmas. I’m not in love with the video, but the song is fun and very au courant!

Today, however, I want to call your attention to another of their holiday tunes, Nutcracker. Set to excerpts from the ballet’s music, it’s written from the perspective of a husband who gets dragged to the ballet year after year, all the while pining for football. Hope you enjoy it!

  1. janhaltn
    December 17, 2022 at 11:04 am

    (large) smile. Super fun. Enjoyed it – Hal

  2. lois
    December 17, 2022 at 11:24 am

    Yup. This weekend is Nutcracker weekend in my town.
    When my younger son was in kindergarten, all the little girls were in ballet and told him to watch for them in the Nutcracker. He did and reported back. They loved it.
    My other son, however, revolted at an early age: “But it’s the same thing every year!” He didn’t last long…
    This was fun!

