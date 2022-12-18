Repost: Latkes for Everyone!

Happy Hanukkah, all! Hope everyone, regardless of religious bent, has a wonderful day!

12/6/15: This time of year, many of my posts are Christmas-centric. However, tonight is the first night of Hanukkah, so I thought I’d give a shout out to my Jewish friends.

Here are the very talented Maccabeats, the a cappella student vocal group from Yeshiva University. As they put it, they’re “not your grandfather’s synagogue choir.”

“. . . with great a cappella comes great responsibility.” – The Maccabeats

At your leisure, check out their YouTube channel and website. Enjoy!