It’s the Friday before Christmas, and for weeks I’ve had this persistent feeling that something’s missing. Yesterday, I woke up knowing just what it was. One of my favorite holiday traditions has been attending one of NYC’s many sing-along performances of Handel’s Messiah. I performed the piece in high school and have loved it ever since. I was lucky enough to attend a real barn-burner of a sing-along at Carnegie Hall in December of 2021 with the dear friend I lost last March. It’s one of my favorite memories of her, and I’m not ready to go back yet. However, I am feeling up to singing along with YouTube! Below is everyone’s favorite piece, followed by the best recording of the entire work I’ve ever heard. (and nearly 8 million people agree with me!0

I hope the recording brings you all as much joy and comfort as it does me. Maybe next year, I’ll be ready to go without my Lady Twin. We’ll see. XOXO