Repost: Bon Voyage!

12/18/15: Many people end up traveling by air in the days leading up to major holidays, and Christmas seems to be the most popular/perilous time for these travels. Some are trying to get to family, some are trying to get away from them, but all will no doubt agree that it’s the worst time of the year to travel. Delays, weather, and impossible airport overcrowding all contribute to make most people’s travel experience extra awful.
Recently, New York Times illustrator Christoph Niemann flew from New York City to Berlin with a stopover in London. Lucky for us, he illustrated his experience.
Happy trails to all who have to travel by air (or train or car) this holiday season!
December 24, 2022 at 9:24 am
I have only three flights. Not counting military flight. And all but one of them was short. When you are returning home and your gf, nothing is going to upset you. The other two were short. From Florida to Tennessee. BUT, with all the said on Christma Eve, I am still laughing at todays post. Funny stuff. Hope everybody has a wonderful Chrstmas. Hal PS: from Cuba to St. Louis and that gf ended up being my wife.
December 24, 2022 at 10:22 am
LOL…We all love you Hal..Merry Christmas.
December 24, 2022 at 11:24 am
Hilarious. I’ll take that humor with me on my next flight (probably mid-January) when I visit my son in Cape Cod.
