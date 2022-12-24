Repost: Bon Voyage!

12/18/15: Many people end up traveling by air in the days leading up to major holidays, and Christmas seems to be the most popular/perilous time for these travels. Some are trying to get to family, some are trying to get away from them, but all will no doubt agree that it’s the worst time of the year to travel. Delays, weather, and impossible airport overcrowding all contribute to make most people’s travel experience extra awful.

Recently, New York Times illustrator Christoph Niemann flew from New York City to Berlin with a stopover in London. Lucky for us, he illustrated his experience.

Happy trails to all who have to travel by air (or train or car) this holiday season!