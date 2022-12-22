Have a Very Sainsbury’s Christmas

Sainsbury’s, the iconic UK supermarket chain, is known for their epic holiday commercials, so I thought it might be fun to share a few of my faves. The first one below, which caused me to get something in my eye, was based on a true story from 1914. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

You can see all of Sainsbury’s adverts on their YouTube channel.

This last one is actually 48 minutes long. It was put together by Director Keving Macdonald and Ridley Scott. In 2012, Sainsbury’s asked their customers to share some footage of their own Christmases. The long version is just adorable, so give it a try if you have the time.