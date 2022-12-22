My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Have a Very Sainsbury’s Christmas

by 3 Comments

Sainsbury’s, the iconic UK supermarket chain, is known for their epic holiday commercials, so I thought it might be fun to share a few of my faves. The first one below, which caused me to get something in my eye, was based on a true story from 1914. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did!

You can see all of Sainsbury’s adverts on their YouTube channel.

This last one is actually 48 minutes long. It was put together by Director Keving Macdonald and Ridley Scott. In 2012, Sainsbury’s asked their customers to share some footage of their own Christmases. The long version is just adorable, so give it a try if you have the time.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Have a Very Sainsbury’s Christmas

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    December 22, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Super nice. Enjoyed it. enjoying being with family. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    December 22, 2022 at 9:43 am

    I’ll watch the long one later but loved them all. The children’s play and Mog are the best.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.