Max Mudie is a Fun Guy

Max Mudie

Nature photographer Max Mudie must have a terrible back. I don’t know that for sure, but considering how much time he spends in damp places bent over peering at tiny fungi, k assuming he needs a good chiropractor doesn’t seem like much of a stretch. I have profiled a number of macro photographers over the years, but this one first has to spot his prey, and that must take a lot of time, a lot of patience, and some superior eyesight.

“I’m not the first person to say it, and I’m not going to be the last, but when you find out how integral fungi are to our existence, it makes everything else feel insignificant. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of such a vast subject,” he says. “Many species out there are yet to be described, meaning there’s lots of work to be done—making this, for me, one of the most exciting subjects to focus on.”

– Max Mudie

You can follow the fascinating work by Max Mudie on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    February 7, 2023 at 10:07 am

    I was were that this world was out there, just never explored it. Enjoyed the post today. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    February 7, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Well…I have probably walked past some of these and never knew. He has a really sharp eye and a really good camera.

