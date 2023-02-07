Max Mudie is a Fun Guy

Max Mudie

Nature photographer Max Mudie must have a terrible back. I don’t know that for sure, but considering how much time he spends in damp places bent over peering at tiny fungi, k assuming he needs a good chiropractor doesn’t seem like much of a stretch. I have profiled a number of macro photographers over the years, but this one first has to spot his prey, and that must take a lot of time, a lot of patience, and some superior eyesight.

“I’m not the first person to say it, and I’m not going to be the last, but when you find out how integral fungi are to our existence, it makes everything else feel insignificant. I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of such a vast subject,” he says. “Many species out there are yet to be described, meaning there’s lots of work to be done—making this, for me, one of the most exciting subjects to focus on.”

– Max Mudie