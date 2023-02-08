Sign of the Gray Horse

Self-taught artist Kimberly Walters creates and sells one-of-a-kind, historically-inspired reproduction jewelry for a very good cause. Her sales support her Colonial Williamsburg horse rescue efforts! Taking her cues from the designs of the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries, Walters’s jewelry has been featured in Hollywood movies and can be spotted countrywide in reenactments and on formal period ball goers as well!

Walters uses a combination of reproduction and legitimate antique and vintage findings, and keeps her methods as close to the originals as she can. It’s no wonder she’s the darling of the historic reenactment set!

You can see all of the Sign of the Gray Horse’s pieces and support their horse rescues on their website and on Instagram and Etsy.