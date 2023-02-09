Early Days

Duane Michals

Iconic American photographer Duane Michals is someone I’ve long admired, but somehow never written about. Among his remarkable body of work are his celebrity portraits, wherein he captured many now-household names in their early years. Not only were those portraits sweet and sensitive, hinting at the greatness to come, his occasional captions always added to the magic. He said his captions grew out of his frustration with the limitations of photography as a storytelling medium.

Michals’s goal with his portraits was not to capture the clearest image of his subject’s facial features. Rather, he strove to get something of their person, and it’s been said he came closer than most.

“I have a new concept. I call it the “prose portrait.” A prose portrait doesn’t necessarily show you what someone looks like; it’s not a line-for-line reproduction of a face. A prose portrait tells you what the nature of the person is about. When I photographed Magritte, the portrait was made in the nature of Magritte. When I photographed Warhol, the portrait was in the character, the mystery—if there is one—of Warhol. You can’t capture someone, per se. How could you? The subject probably doesn’t even know who he (or she) is. So, for me, a prose portrait is about a person, rather than of a person.” – The New Yorker Interview with Duane Michals

The now 90-year-old Michals is still kicking around, taking amazing photographs and making experimental short films. You can see more of his work on Instagram and Vimeo.