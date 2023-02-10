First Dance

Wedding Dance Online

When the first video below was suggested to me by YouTube, I thought it was worth a 30-second watch, but then I got kind of sucked in. This lovely pair from Poland has actually made a business out of choreographing wedding dances that make non-professional dancers look graceful! If that’s not talent, I don’t know what is. Each of Paulina and Pawel’s choreographed dances come with a step-by-step tutorial and a finished version. I can see these being very, very handy for those with upcoming nuptials! I could also see their waltz exercise videos being good preparation for nervous fathers and mothers of the special couple who are dreading their very public dance with their child.

Best of all, their choreography videos are very affordable, with most being offered for about $50. What a blessing that must be for budget-conscious brides and grooms. Their tutorials are offered in English, Spanish, and, of course, Polish. And if you just want to watch these lovely young people dance, you can watch them perform their finished choreography for free on YouTube.

You can follow Paulina and Pawel and Wedding Dance Online on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.