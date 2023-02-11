Repost: Master of Splatter

8/28/17: These are the intense splatter paintings by Chen Yingjie, A.K.A. Hua Tunan. Tuan’s art is a brilliantly-successful blend of traditional Chinese ink art and western graffiti. While he maintains many of the traditional Chinese methods with which he was raised, Tuan’s paintings still have a very modern feel. Although he still characterizes himself as a street artist, his work has been commissioned by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Adidas, NIKE, Jaguar, Volvo, and Disney, to name a few.

I especially love his use of splatter and his subtle metallics. Even though his paintings are far from hyper-realistic, I think they do a brilliant job of capturing the energy and motion and spirit of the creatures he portrays.

You can follow Tunan on his website and on Instagram and Facebook. All images property of Chen Yingjie/Hua Tunan. (Via)