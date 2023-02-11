Repost: Master of Splatter

8/28/17: These are the intense splatter paintings by Chen Yingjie, A.K.A. Hua Tunan. Tuan’s art is a brilliantly-successful blend of traditional Chinese ink art and western graffiti. While he maintains many of the traditional Chinese methods with which he was raised, Tuan’s paintings still have a very modern feel. Although he still characterizes himself as a street artist, his work has been commissioned by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Adidas, NIKE, Jaguar, Volvo, and Disney, to name a few.
I especially love his use of splatter and his subtle metallics. Even though his paintings are far from hyper-realistic, I think they do a brilliant job of capturing the energy and motion and spirit of the creatures he portrays.
February 11, 2023 at 9:41 am
I LOVE these. Beautiful work.
