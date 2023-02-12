My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Sad Oenophile Penguin…

by 3 Comments

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin


3/14/15: Oleg Borodin created The Penguin entirely by accident. least that’s the way he tells it. He was intending to draw an illustration for a children’s book, but the penguin he drew seemed so adult and so depressed, that he decided to keep him for himself. But he didn’t want his little creation to be alone.

“I decided he needed a friend – one who would always be by his side. I love wine, so a red bottle appeared almost unconsciously.”

The “relationship” started as a series of postcards. He eventually started creating full-size works of art. He hasn’t yet started making illustrated books, but I’m hopeful.

You can check out all of Oleg Borodin’s clever collage art on his website and on Instagram.

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Oleg Borodin

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: The Sad Oenophile Penguin…

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 12, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Oh…the red wine doesn’t seem to being cheer.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    February 12, 2023 at 4:42 pm

    Not been feeling good today. So, I rested most of the day so I could watch the Super Bowl tonight. Now to the post. The penguin needs something and I am not sure a red bottle is the correct answer. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.