Repost: The Sad Oenophile Penguin…



3/14/15: Oleg Borodin created The Penguin entirely by accident. least that’s the way he tells it. He was intending to draw an illustration for a children’s book, but the penguin he drew seemed so adult and so depressed, that he decided to keep him for himself. But he didn’t want his little creation to be alone.

“I decided he needed a friend – one who would always be by his side. I love wine, so a red bottle appeared almost unconsciously.”

The “relationship” started as a series of postcards. He eventually started creating full-size works of art. He hasn’t yet started making illustrated books, but I’m hopeful.

You can check out all of Oleg Borodin’s clever collage art on his website and on Instagram.