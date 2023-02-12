Repost: The Sad Oenophile Penguin…

3/14/15: Oleg Borodin created The Penguin entirely by accident. least that’s the way he tells it. He was intending to draw an illustration for a children’s book, but the penguin he drew seemed so adult and so depressed, that he decided to keep him for himself. But he didn’t want his little creation to be alone.
“I decided he needed a friend – one who would always be by his side. I love wine, so a red bottle appeared almost unconsciously.”
The “relationship” started as a series of postcards. He eventually started creating full-size works of art. He hasn’t yet started making illustrated books, but I’m hopeful.
You can check out all of Oleg Borodin’s clever collage art on his website and on Instagram.
February 12, 2023 at 10:55 am
Oh…the red wine doesn’t seem to being cheer.
February 12, 2023 at 11:46 am
Perhaps the penguin should switch to prosecco!
February 12, 2023 at 4:42 pm
Not been feeling good today. So, I rested most of the day so I could watch the Super Bowl tonight. Now to the post. The penguin needs something and I am not sure a red bottle is the correct answer. Hal
