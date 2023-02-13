What’s For Dinner?

Beloved and I are heavily into Weight Watchers right now, and I fully expected to be miserable. However, we’ve found a few great sources for low-carb, low-fat recipes, and in fact (though we are occasionally VERY HUNGRY), we’re actually having fun with it! I figured we’re probably not the only ones on the weight struggle bus, so I thought I’d include some dinner recipes we’ve tried and loved alongside some I look forward to exploring. Enjoy!
- Southwestern Goulash from Simple Nourished Living
- Greek Salad Pasta from Hungry Healthy Happy (we add baked chicken breasts and double up on the veggies to cut calories)
- Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup from Delish
- Vegan Bolognese from Olive Magazine
- Chili Beef and Broccoli from Weight Watchers
- Egg Roll in a Bowl from Recipe Diaries
- Rosemary Roasted Salmon from Eating Well
- Low Carb Cauliflower Mac & Cheese from The Protein Chef
- Lightened Up Shrimp Scampi from Pound Dropper
- One-Pot Bucatini Amatriciana from Weight Watchers (swoon!)
- Low-fat Turkey Chili from The Spruce Eats (this one has gotten us through many chilly nights!)
- Halloumi Mediterranean Vegetable Tray Bake from Olive Magazine
- Healthy Orange Chicken from The Clean Eating Couple
- Rosemary Grilled Pork Skewers from Carrie’s Experimental Kitchen
- Air Fryer Avocado Black Bean Taquitos from Have a Plant
- Winter Beef Stew from Weight Watchers
- Low-fat Ratatouille from Simple Nourished Living
- Udon Noodle Bowl from Eating Well (I’m not a fan of tofu, so I replace it with sliced hard boiled eggs)
- Honey Garlic Chicken Stir Fry from Delish
- Low-fat Spinach and Ricotta Pasta from The Spruce Eats
- Air Fryer Salmon from Downshiftology
- Bang Bang Cauliflower from Healthy Seasonal Recipes
- Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken from Delish
- Tomato Eggplant Puttanesca from Weight Watchers (this one is deeply satisfying, and we’re making it for dinner tonight!)
I’d love it if you’d share your favorite low-fat/low-carb recipes as well. Happy cooking!
January 11, 2023 at 8:39 am
Let’s don’t think about it.
LikeLike