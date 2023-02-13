My OBT

What’s For Dinner?

Healthy Orange Chicken from The Clean Eating Couple (link to recipe below)

Beloved and I are heavily into Weight Watchers right now, and I fully expected to be miserable. However, we’ve found a few great sources for low-carb, low-fat recipes, and in fact (though we are occasionally VERY HUNGRY), we’re actually having fun with it! I figured we’re probably not the only ones on the weight struggle bus, so I thought I’d include some dinner recipes we’ve tried and loved alongside some I look forward to exploring. Enjoy!

I’d love it if you’d share your favorite low-fat/low-carb recipes as well. Happy cooking!

One thought on “What’s For Dinner?

  1. bcparkison
    January 11, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Let’s don’t think about it.

