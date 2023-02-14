We Rise Together

Frances

It’s Valentine’s Day, and for some reason this year, I’m thinking about all the people I’ve lost. I don’t know why, but they’re very much with me today. So if you’re not in the mood to cry, I recommend you skip the first video and go straight to the pretty, sweet, melancholy songs instead.

The singer is the lovely Frances. Her music gives me all the feels. I love her stripped back arrangements and her soulful voice, and oh, those lyrics. We’ve all lost people. It’s part of life. This song is told from the perspective of the person left behind, and it’s pure love and agony and made me cry each time I listened. I’ve also posted a few of her less painful songs below it, but it’s Don’t Worry About Me that I need to hear and absorb today.

I’ll climb the hills you face

I’ll do this in your place

I’d do anything to go through it instead of you

But even if I fall down

When you’re not around

Don’t worry about me

Don’t worry about me – Don’t Worry About Me by Frances

I’ve also posted a few of her less painful songs below Don’t Worry About Me so we have something to listen to while we mop up and get ourselves back together.

You can follow Frances on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

My love to all of you, my many sweet valentines.