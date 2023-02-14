My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

We Rise Together

by 6 Comments

Frances

It’s Valentine’s Day, and for some reason this year, I’m thinking about all the people I’ve lost. I don’t know why, but they’re very much with me today. So if you’re not in the mood to cry, I recommend you skip the first video and go straight to the pretty, sweet, melancholy songs instead.

The singer is the lovely Frances. Her music gives me all the feels. I love her stripped back arrangements and her soulful voice, and oh, those lyrics. We’ve all lost people. It’s part of life. This song is told from the perspective of the person left behind, and it’s pure love and agony and made me cry each time I listened. I’ve also posted a few of her less painful songs below it, but it’s Don’t Worry About Me that I need to hear and absorb today.

I’ll climb the hills you face
I’ll do this in your place
I’d do anything to go through it instead of you
But even if I fall down
When you’re not around
Don’t worry about me
Don’t worry about me

– Don’t Worry About Me by Frances

I’ve also posted a few of her less painful songs below Don’t Worry About Me so we have something to listen to while we mop up and get ourselves back together.

You can follow Frances on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

My love to all of you, my many sweet valentines.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “We Rise Together

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    February 14, 2023 at 6:38 am

    Beautiful voice and words. Doing much better. Hal

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. artfulblasphemer
    February 14, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Happy Valentine’s Day—I am spending it in isolation with my spouse–I have Strep and Covid and he, boring thing, just has Covid. It was a good 3+ year run….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    February 14, 2023 at 9:58 am

    It’s up to us to have a beautiful day..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.