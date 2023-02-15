Good After Nine

Today, we’re looking at the lovable, wearable flora and fauna sculptures by Good After Nine. The brand is the brainchild of Thai designer Tidarin (A.K.A. Nine) Srisook and their partner Don. Their designs are carved by Don, an expert at metal design, then hand painted by Nine. Though it’s a small company, they’ve managed to garner worldwide attention, with stockists in Russia, Hong Kong, Chile, France, the U.K., and Ukraine.

Nine and Don describe their designs as “Happiness on your hand,” and they’re not wrong. These designs are just wonderful! I’m a bit too long in the tooth to pull off such Kawaii-style pieces, but I can see younger people rocking them.

You can see more of Good After Nine’s adorable designs on their website and on Etsy, Instagram, and Facebook.