I am appalled to admit this, but I have only just learned that in 1992, Bobby McFerrin and Yo Yo Ma recorded a collaborative album called Hush. It’s an absolutely amazing combination of McFerrin’s vocal perfection and epic musicality with Ma’s prowess with the cello and sense of fun, and the resulting music is pure joy.

The first video below is the pair’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. They perform a few selections from the album, and their story about how the album came to be is also wonderful. In a nutshell, they met while performing (separately) at a party in 1988 honoring Leonard Bernstein. The rest is history.

You can purchase the album (on CD or cassette!) on Amazon.

And here’s the full album.