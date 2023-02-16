I am appalled to admit this, but I have only just learned that in 1992, Bobby McFerrin and Yo Yo Ma recorded a collaborative album called Hush. It’s an absolutely amazing combination of McFerrin’s vocal perfection and epic musicality with Ma’s prowess with the cello and sense of fun, and the resulting music is pure joy.
The first video below is the pair’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. They perform a few selections from the album, and their story about how the album came to be is also wonderful. In a nutshell, they met while performing (separately) at a party in 1988 honoring Leonard Bernstein. The rest is history.
You can purchase the album (on CD or cassette!) on Amazon.
And here’s the full album.
February 16, 2023 at 6:05 am
NO!! Now my sides are hurting from laughing so much and so hard. Great stuff. Continue to improve. Hal
February 16, 2023 at 9:35 am
I may have missed something.
February 16, 2023 at 3:08 pm
One of the best classical music players and another also, took off the tux and let their hair down and just had fun. Guess if you don’t know their history you wouldn’t understand. I am huge fan of both. Hal
