Amy Sherald

Best known for her official portrait of Michelle Obama, artist Amy Sherald paints powerful portraits of African Americans. Her goal is to make her subjects feel universal, not for their race but for their relatability. This is why she typically paints her subjects skin in shades of gray rather than in more realistic warm tones. It was her art teacher who first told her that she should be her own ideal subject.

“I didn’t want the work to be marginalized and put in a corner because I didn’t want the discussion around it to solely be about identity… blackness without the gaze of whiteness. [My art teacher] was the first woman to encourage me to paint images that looked like me.” – Amy Sherald

You can follow Amy Sherald on Instagram, and you can see more of her work and read more about the artist on the Hauser & Wirth website.