Repost: The Needle Artist

“Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.”– Voltaire
11/25/19: Though she’s only been at it for a little over two years, the nature-inspired embroidery by artist Yulia Sherbak is absolutely incredible. The Cleveland-based artist not only excels at plants, animals, birds, and insects, she has also taught herself to create beautifully-lifelike embroidered pet portraits. And now she’s begun offering embroidered ultrasound images, too. I’ve never heard of another artist doing anything like that. What an incredible pregnancy keepsake!
You can see more of Yulia Sherbak’s magical embroidery on Instagram, YouTube, and Etsy.
February 18, 2023 at 6:07 am
Beautiful. One of the few things I would really want to buy. Hal
February 18, 2023 at 9:55 am
They really are lovely (and small enough that I can definitely find space for them!)
February 18, 2023 at 6:39 am
Rather fabulous
February 18, 2023 at 9:55 am
They are!
February 18, 2023 at 8:19 am
This work is adorable and apparently the patterns are easy to follow, even for a newbie. My mom taught me how to embroider many many years ago, but these patterns are inspiring me to give it a go again.
February 18, 2023 at 9:55 am
That’s wonderful! Hope you’ll share your efforts…
