What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Between the Cracks

2/22/15: Last week, fellow blogger Sanpiano posted this picture of a drawing on brick by artist and illustrator David Zinn. I was immediately hooked! I looked him up and discovered the beautiful trompe l’oeil chalk drawings he’s done all over his home town of Ann Arbor, Michigan (and elsewhere). I’m really in love with his use of found objects and how he lets the features of the spots on which he draws inform the subject.

He’s got a really fun website and a shop, though he was apparently unprepared for how popular it would be, so it is temporarily closed down.

“Winter is a time of small victories, such as standing upright on the sidewalk.”

It was really difficult for me to stop myself from including all of his charming drawings, so I strongly recommend you check out his Instagram account for yourself. There’s lots of good stuff there.

You can follow David Zinn on his website and on Instagram.

This was the book that was the result of his first Indiegogo campaign

This was the book that was the result of his first Indiegogo campaign

3 thoughts on "Repost: Between the Cracks

  bcparkison
    February 19, 2023 at 11:32 am

    Wouldn't it be fun to find one of these. And to be creative enough to do one would be

