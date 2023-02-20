Big, Beautiful Bugs

@rollend.glas

Netherlands-based stained glass artist Melanie creates huge, strikingly-beautiful butterflies and other insects, and I want one for each window in my house! She approaches her art like a true etymologist, first studying the correct shades and placement of veins and markings, and then recreates them in colored glass on a large scale.

I wasn’t able to learn any more about this lovely young woman (as you can imagine, there are a lot of Melanies in the Netherlands…), so we’ll have to be content with just marveling over her wonderful work!

You can see all of the lovely Melanie’s remarkable work on Instagram.