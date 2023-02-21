My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

TikTok Taught Me?!?

by Leave a comment

Of all the sources of knowledge the internet has given us, I would say the website where I least expected to learn valuable things is TikTok. Maybe my age is showing (okay, my age is DEFINITELY showing), but it always struck me as yet another trendy site where teenagers go to waste time. Sure, TikTok is that, but it turns out it’s so much more!

“From cooking hacks to cleaning tips and parenting advice that you didn’t know before, here’s to all the things that we’ve learned on TikTok. So make your life easier and start learning on TikTok!”

Okay, no, we’re not exactly learning the secrets of the universe, but while working on this post, I learned quite a few new tricks to make my everyday life better. Even a curmudgeon like me can’t pooh-pooh results like that. The last one below in particular blew my mind and will change my life!

You can check out the thousands of life hacks and factoids on TikTok under the hashtag #TikTokTaughtMe.

@raerae738

#lifehacks #allaboutthatchicken #fyp #followme

♬ Ultimate life hacks – Kelly Marie
@sidneyraz

this surprised me #TikTokTaughtMe #todayilearned #tiktokpartner #tipsandtricks

♬ original sound – sidneyraz
@earl1611

@jadencool102 #chokedefense #TikTokTaughtMe #fypシ #HiddenGems #letsbreakthatdown #4youreyesonly #saveyourselves #christianwarrior #pray4eachother

♬ original sound – AOBjj
@tastemade

You might cry from how simple these onions hacks are 🥺🧅 #TikTokPartner #TikTokTaughtMe #onion #likeachef #hack

♬ Athletic tune “heaven and hell” – Shinonome
@bestoftarget

Give this video a 💙 if you dig this money saving Target Hack! 🎯💰 #bestoftarget #tiktoktaughtme #summervlog #target #moneytip #moneysavingtips #hack

♬ Stil D.R.E. Remix – Clarissa G
@agirlcalleddave

Reply to @stayforevercurious #lifehack #tipsandtricks #fyp

♬ original sound – A Girl Called DAVE 🌹
@andersonbluu

How to draw the x-ray effect the easy way. This is a great art tutorial for new artists. All you need is a few drawing markers. #drawing #art #tiktoktaughtme #howto #tutorial

♬ BIZCOCHITO – ROSALÍA
@hungry_aussie

♬ Ultimate life hacks – Kelly Marie
@oursignedworld

FYI this is a totally appropriate way in Deaf culture to get peoples attention at the table. #deafdad #asl #signlanguage #deafandhearing #tiktoktaughtme #deaftiktok #deafawareness #deafculture

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
@trippylava

#lifehacks #tiktokhack #tiktokhacks #fyp

♬ Ultimate life hacks – Kelly Marie
@condsty

Endless chocolate

♬ Cute mischief, scheming (loop) – The Penguin
@bestofdiys

DiY AC Fan #diy#ac#fan#diyproject#tiktoktaughtme#PrimeDayDreamDeals #dollartree

♬ original sound – bestofdiys
@techytonics

Auto fill using shortcuts Ctrl + E in Microsoft Excel #exceltips #yp #tips #tricks #viral #computertricks #viral #pctips #windows #microsoft #excel #tipsanstricks #tiktoktaughtme #fyp

♬ original sound – Techytonics

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.