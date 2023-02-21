TikTok Taught Me?!?

Of all the sources of knowledge the internet has given us, I would say the website where I least expected to learn valuable things is TikTok. Maybe my age is showing (okay, my age is DEFINITELY showing), but it always struck me as yet another trendy site where teenagers go to waste time. Sure, TikTok is that, but it turns out it’s so much more!

“From cooking hacks to cleaning tips and parenting advice that you didn’t know before, here’s to all the things that we’ve learned on TikTok. So make your life easier and start learning on TikTok!”

Okay, no, we’re not exactly learning the secrets of the universe, but while working on this post, I learned quite a few new tricks to make my everyday life better. Even a curmudgeon like me can’t pooh-pooh results like that. The last one below in particular blew my mind and will change my life!

You can check out the thousands of life hacks and factoids on TikTok under the hashtag #TikTokTaughtMe.