My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Bronze and Stone

by

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre/WWD

It’s been a while since I did a fashion post. I know they’re not for everyone. (That’s right, Beloved. I’m talking to you!) But I’ve been watching the Spring/Summer 2023 couture shows, and this one needed to be shared. This is the most recent couture collection by designer Rahul Mishra. The gorgeous silhouettes and over-the-top embellishments of these couture gowns turn their wearers into magical creatures. And because the clothes are so ornate, the designer decided to go with gleaming natural hair and makeup looks. The combination is breathtaking. This show is a true combination of art meeting fashion.

I wasn’t at all familiar with the designer, so I did a bit of research. In 2020, Mishra was the first Indian fashion designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. It’s hard to believe that no Indian designer cracked that particular glass ceiling before 2020, but I’m glad he’s paving the way for future generations of Indian designers. Mishra grew up very poor, so his early inspirations were all taken from nature, which he has pointed out is free. Though he’s come a long way from his humble roots, Mishra’s work continues to reference natural elements in an incredible, elevated way.

Mishra strives to keep his brand sustainable, working with recycled fabrics and embellishments wherever possible. His designs employ both traditional and new handmade techniques that are intended to support and empower the wonderfully-skilled craftspeople who contribute elements to his clothes.

You can follow Rahul Mishra on his (under construction) website and on YouTube and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Bronze and Stone

Leave a comment

  1. artfulblasphemer
    February 22, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Wow. I’m amazed by the use of so many rarified, often fussy elements to create what appears as celestial renderings of the most beautiful aspects of the natural world. The sky, a sussuration of birds against early dawn, fluttering moths in moonlight. These are just astonishingly beautiful.

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    February 22, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    I am going to attempt to be nice. They are interesting. l just can’t find “fluttering moths in moonlight”.
    Probably my eyesite. Hal

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    February 22, 2023 at 4:25 pm

    Why?? Nothing here that anyone would actually wear except to the Oscar joke. Sorry I just see wasted talent and beautiful materials.

    Reply

