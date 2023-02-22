Bronze and Stone

Photo Credit: Dominique Maitre/WWD

It’s been a while since I did a fashion post. I know they’re not for everyone. (That’s right, Beloved. I’m talking to you!) But I’ve been watching the Spring/Summer 2023 couture shows, and this one needed to be shared. This is the most recent couture collection by designer Rahul Mishra. The gorgeous silhouettes and over-the-top embellishments of these couture gowns turn their wearers into magical creatures. And because the clothes are so ornate, the designer decided to go with gleaming natural hair and makeup looks. The combination is breathtaking. This show is a true combination of art meeting fashion.

I wasn’t at all familiar with the designer, so I did a bit of research. In 2020, Mishra was the first Indian fashion designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris. It’s hard to believe that no Indian designer cracked that particular glass ceiling before 2020, but I’m glad he’s paving the way for future generations of Indian designers. Mishra grew up very poor, so his early inspirations were all taken from nature, which he has pointed out is free. Though he’s come a long way from his humble roots, Mishra’s work continues to reference natural elements in an incredible, elevated way.

Mishra strives to keep his brand sustainable, working with recycled fabrics and embellishments wherever possible. His designs employ both traditional and new handmade techniques that are intended to support and empower the wonderfully-skilled craftspeople who contribute elements to his clothes.

You can follow Rahul Mishra on his (under construction) website and on YouTube and Instagram.