Fun(nel) House

Robert Oshatz

Architectural Digest did a wonderful tour of designer and architect Robert Oshatz. Sitting on a piece of land that was considered unbuildable, Oshatz built his Oregon home, known as The Elk Rock Residence (and occasionally referred to locally as The Funnel House), in the 1980s. The architect used the awkward rock as the inspiration for what he says is an upside down house.

When the architect first looked at the property, while he was aware of the challenges it presented, he knew it was the one for him. He always wanted views of the water, and the property was the most affordable plot he could find. Necessity was, in fact, the mother of this particular invention! Built on six different levels, Oshatz was even able to build in a car port to make it all more accessible. Each of the levels has its own outdoor space, and the views are truly remarkable.

You can follow the endlessly creative Robert Oshatz on his website, and you can follow Architectural Digest on their website, and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.