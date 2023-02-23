Fun(nel) House

Architectural Digest did a wonderful tour of designer and architect Robert Oshatz. Sitting on a piece of land that was considered unbuildable, Oshatz built his Oregon home, known as The Elk Rock Residence (and occasionally referred to locally as The Funnel House), in the 1980s. The architect used the awkward rock as the inspiration for what he says is an upside down house.
When the architect first looked at the property, while he was aware of the challenges it presented, he knew it was the one for him. He always wanted views of the water, and the property was the most affordable plot he could find. Necessity was, in fact, the mother of this particular invention! Built on six different levels, Oshatz was even able to build in a car port to make it all more accessible. Each of the levels has its own outdoor space, and the views are truly remarkable.
You can follow the endlessly creative Robert Oshatz on his website, and you can follow Architectural Digest on their website, and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
February 23, 2023 at 9:41 am
I could live here forever. Mr Oshatz really took a chance on hiring ‘a handyman’–but what a handyman he was–and the other workers, too. This was probably a once in a lifetime endeavor for them. ‘The poetry of the site’ was most definitely captured–this is a beauty.
February 23, 2023 at 9:56 am
It’s just remarkable that he was able to come up with that design on such a challenging site. So creative!
February 23, 2023 at 10:37 am
Outstanding house. I just have one question. Who is going to clean it? Different location, but I always wanted a small log cabin at the foot of Pipes Peak, Colorido. With a little steam runing past it. The locatoin is very important. Most weather comes from the west, If you are tucked in at the bottom the bad weather goes over you. We all have out dreams. where did he get the money to build this? Hal
February 23, 2023 at 11:20 am
35 years go it didn’t cost what it would today . Very creative design for the area but not old age friendly.
February 23, 2023 at 1:23 pm
It was interesting how he said there were two levels on three levels…so I wonder how many steps there actually are. He was no spring chicken!
February 23, 2023 at 2:10 pm
What a fun house! It really took skill and imagination to come up with a design to work on such a challenging site. The interiors are gorgeous – I love all the quirky angles and interesting nooks and crannies – and those views are incredible.
