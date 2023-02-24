The (Savage) Natural World

My dears, we’re heading off for an adventure, so the blog will be taking the week off. I think I’ve pulled together some pretty great reposts to keep you amused! This vacation, we’re going to be exploring nature a bit, so today’s post is in honor of our trip.
BBC Earth is at it again! The compilation below is comprised of some of the most dramatic moments from BBC Earth’s considerable library of natural wonders. I think you’ll agree that it’s very dramatic indeed! There are against-all-odds escapes, remarkable saves, and real nail biters
You can follow the wonderful BBC Earth on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
Have a great week, all!
February 24, 2023 at 7:00 am
Love these documentaries! Enjoy your trip.
February 24, 2023 at 10:25 am
Me, too! I rewatched Blackfish yesterday, and woke up sad for the whales all over again. Thanks for the well wishes!
February 24, 2023 at 9:53 am
Have fun!
February 24, 2023 at 10:25 am
Thank you!
