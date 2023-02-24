My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The (Savage) Natural World

BBC Earth

My dears, we’re heading off for an adventure, so the blog will be taking the week off. I think I’ve pulled together some pretty great reposts to keep you amused! This vacation, we’re going to be exploring nature a bit, so today’s post is in honor of our trip.

BBC Earth is at it again! The compilation below is comprised of some of the most dramatic moments from BBC Earth’s considerable library of natural wonders. I think you’ll agree that it’s very dramatic indeed! There are against-all-odds escapes, remarkable saves, and real nail biters

You can follow the wonderful BBC Earth on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Have a great week, all!

  1. Sheree
    February 24, 2023 at 7:00 am

    Love these documentaries! Enjoy your trip.

