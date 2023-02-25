My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Food Funnies

Rice Krispie-Henge by Brock Davis

8/8/16: When I play with my food, all I make is a mess. When Brock Davis plays with his food, though, magic happens.  The Minneapolis-based advertising creative director takes his iPhone and his food and creates tiny, funny masterpieces.

He’s got a really great eye for turning food into other things. His photos have a great sense of humor and joy and whimsy. Best known for creating viral images like Rice Krispie-Henge above, an imperial starfighter (also made of cereal), and his iconic Gummi Bear Skin Rug, Davis’ Instagram is full of fantastically-creative images.

“[My inspirations] come out of nowhere. My wife cut up a piece of garlic and it looked like a duck dipping its head underwater. So I just took a photo with the phone—that quick turnaround keeps me from over-art-directing to where the idea starts to feel contrived.”

They’re pretty well thought out for spontaneous images. What a remarkable brain he has!

All images are the property of Brock Davis.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    February 25, 2023 at 8:57 am

    In 24 hours from improving to back in hospital. I did smile at food post. Hal

