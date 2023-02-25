Repost: Food Funnies

8/8/16: When I play with my food, all I make is a mess. When Brock Davis plays with his food, though, magic happens. The Minneapolis-based advertising creative director takes his iPhone and his food and creates tiny, funny masterpieces.

He’s got a really great eye for turning food into other things. His photos have a great sense of humor and joy and whimsy. Best known for creating viral images like Rice Krispie-Henge above, an imperial starfighter (also made of cereal), and his iconic Gummi Bear Skin Rug, Davis’ Instagram is full of fantastically-creative images.

“[My inspirations] come out of nowhere. My wife cut up a piece of garlic and it looked like a duck dipping its head underwater. So I just took a photo with the phone—that quick turnaround keeps me from over-art-directing to where the idea starts to feel contrived.”

They’re pretty well thought out for spontaneous images. What a remarkable brain he has!

All images are the property of Brock Davis.

Brock Davis

(Via)