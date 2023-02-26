Repost: High Contrast

2/4/18: Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the beautiful blown, layered, cut, and polished glass vessels by U.K. glass artist Hayley Gammon. Though she started as a volunteer at Manchester Metropolitan University, once she was surrounded by art and artists, Gammon realized she wanted to study three-dimensional design and glass blowing.

I am absolutely in love with her use of contrast and bright colors, and I think the high polish finish she achieves on her pieces is absolutely delish! In addition to her own work, Gammon also teaches lamp-working and glass blowing for adults and college students.

You can see more of Gammon’s amazing work on her website, and you can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

All images property of Hayley Gammon.