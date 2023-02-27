Happy Anniversary to Me!

We’re away, but last night, I realized today is my blog anniversary. 9 years! How’s that for commitment?
In honor of my anniversary, in place of today’s scheduled repost, I’ve found something happy and peppy and bursting with fun. It’s meant to put a smile on everyone’s face. (But especially Hal’s.)
This is Sing Sing Sing (my all-time favorite song) danced by The Swingsationals, a subset of the French dance troupe known as Swingin’ in the Rennes. To be perfectly honest, I don’t have the time to do my usual research, so I’m just going to leave these adorable people here for your toe-tapping enjoyment!
You can follow Swingin’ in the Rennes on their website (which is entirely in French and once again confirmed that my high school French is under par) and on YouTube and Facebook.
February 27, 2023 at 7:31 am
Wishing you many more years blogging
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 27, 2023 at 8:32 am
Your blog is the only one I enjoy daily! Thanks for taking time to do OBT! Happy #9!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 27, 2023 at 8:46 am
Happy Anniversary, Donna!
This is wonderful. I think Hal is gonna love this–I know I do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 27, 2023 at 9:36 am
Happy Anniversary! Your content is always delightful and I’ve looked forward to it daily for years. XOXO
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 27, 2023 at 9:56 am
Now this is fun and congrats for your long blogging history. As for Hal..I do hope this picks him up a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 27, 2023 at 12:41 pm
Happy Blog Anniversary! Thank you for all the delightful posts, including this one, and for being a terrific “imaginary friend”.
LikeLike
February 27, 2023 at 5:17 pm
Many Happy Returns of the Day!!!! -hugs-
LikeLike