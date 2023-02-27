Happy Anniversary to Me!

The Swingsationals

We’re away, but last night, I realized today is my blog anniversary. 9 years! How’s that for commitment?

In honor of my anniversary, in place of today’s scheduled repost, I’ve found something happy and peppy and bursting with fun. It’s meant to put a smile on everyone’s face. (But especially Hal’s.)

This is Sing Sing Sing (my all-time favorite song) danced by The Swingsationals, a subset of the French dance troupe known as Swingin’ in the Rennes. To be perfectly honest, I don’t have the time to do my usual research, so I’m just going to leave these adorable people here for your toe-tapping enjoyment!

You can follow Swingin’ in the Rennes on their website (which is entirely in French and once again confirmed that my high school French is under par) and on YouTube and Facebook.