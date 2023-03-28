When Favorites Collide

Christian Siriano

I have been a huge fan of Project Runway since its inception, but my hands-down favorite designer to come out of the show is Christian Siriano. His understanding of women’s bodies paired with his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion history and his instincts for the future make for a formidable combination. His incredibly-wearable gowns always make me happy, but this February’s Fall 2023 show for New York Fashion Week really sent me over the edge. The rose-themed show’s spectacle paired with his retro glamour truly rocked the runway this year.

The theme was an ode to Audrey Hepburn, my absolute favorite actress of all time. It was inspired by Hepburn’s mini series, Gardens of the World. I remember buying the VHS tapes for my mother who watched them over and over again. (Audrey was Mom’s favorite, too!)

“It’s Audrey Hepburn’s rose garden, but maybe at midnight… or like two a.m. So she’s still cool and glamorous, but what is she wearing when she’s out in her rose garden in the evening? She did this amazing mini series called ‘Gardens of the World.’ I just wanted to transform everybody. New York can be so tough everyday, and when you walk into a room like that, I hope it makes people feel good.” – Christian Siriano in Fashionista magazine

You can see more of Christian Siriano’s magnificent fashions on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.