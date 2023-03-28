My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

When Favorites Collide

by Leave a comment

Christian Siriano

I have been a huge fan of Project Runway since its inception, but my hands-down favorite designer to come out of the show is Christian Siriano. His understanding of women’s bodies paired with his encyclopedic knowledge of fashion history and his instincts for the future make for a formidable combination. His incredibly-wearable gowns always make me happy, but this February’s Fall 2023 show for New York Fashion Week really sent me over the edge. The rose-themed show’s spectacle paired with his retro glamour truly rocked the runway this year.

The theme was an ode to Audrey Hepburn, my absolute favorite actress of all time. It was inspired by Hepburn’s mini series, Gardens of the World. I remember buying the VHS tapes for my mother who watched them over and over again. (Audrey was Mom’s favorite, too!)

“It’s Audrey Hepburn’s rose garden, but maybe at midnight… or like two a.m. So she’s still cool and glamorous, but what is she wearing when she’s out in her rose garden in the evening? She did this amazing mini series called ‘Gardens of the World.’ I just wanted to transform everybody. New York can be so tough everyday, and when you walk into a room like that, I hope it makes people feel good.”

– Christian Siriano in Fashionista magazine

You can see more of Christian Siriano’s magnificent fashions on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.