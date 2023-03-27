Ordinary Men – Extraordinary Moves

610 Stompers

Today, we’re checking out an atypical dance troupe known as The 610 Stompers. These “ordinary” men from New Orleans (and their female protectors, known as the 610 Splits) are anything but typical.

“The 610 Stompers are many things but, first and foremost, we are Ordinary Men with Extraordinary Moves. Since our birth in 2009, we have evolved and grown into a 100-man strong, all male dance group whose bold mission is to return the ordinary man to the glory of dance. Men from their 20s to their 80s now proudly call themselves 610 Stompers, drawn from all walks of life and from across the country. While we come from many places, New Orleans is our birthplace and will always be our home. Only here could we create and nurture and grow the singular brand of entertainment we bring to the masses. As diverse as we are, we each share a passion for dance that fires when we see the faces of our fans light up as we dance by. And entertainment is not all our moves bring – the 610 men not only have extraordinary moves, we have extraordinary hearts.” – About the 610 Stompers

These highly-entertaining folks aren’t just out for attention. They ‘use their powers for good,’ raising and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes. With recipients from Habitat for Humatnity to the Alzheimers Association to a host of local New Orleans charities, the 610 Stompers are spreading more than just joy!

You can follow the 610 Stompers on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.