School of Rock(s)

Musée de Minéralogie

Today, we’re looking at the marvelous Mineralogy Museum/Paris School of Mines (Musée de Minéralogie/Ecole Mines Paris). Located in the historic Vendôme Hotel for the last two hundred years, the museum is one of the top mineralogical collections in the entire world. And like many scientific institutions, the museum is also a very active research center, exploring new technological uses for common and rare elements alike. Their current efforts are mostly focused on sustaining the planet’s mineral resources.

The combination of the museum’s incredibly-thorough collection and the gorgeous, historic setting is making me long to visit! Maybe we’ll get to Paris next year…

You can learn more about the Musée de Minéralogie Mines Paris on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.