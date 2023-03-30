Etsomnia™ 355: Desk Set

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once in a while.

With so many of the workforce working from home, home office furniture has become extra important. Since we’ve all got some kind of home office space now, it’s important that there be both function and style. There are some good options for all budgets.

What an ingenious solution for when you don’t have room for a desk (or want a standing desk that looks more like a piece of decorative furniture than something from Staples). By Solutions4lifeUA

Though it makes my back hurt just looking at her, this is another good option if you don’t have space for a desk (and are young enough not to care about the accompanying aches). By ChezLiseDesigns

I’m always a fan of vintage metal tank desks, and this beauty can be coated in any color you want! By SteelSantos

We all have that one fitness-obsessed colleague… NordicTrack Laptop Attachment by WALKiTASK

Tables like this make me wish I’d gone to school for architecture. By RusticDecoInc

This presumably garbage-picked item is described as “charming” and “shabby chic.” I would label it “total crap.”

Another great space-saving solution! By PracticFurniture

I just love the industrial feel of this one! By SouthernRustFurnitur

And speaking of hiding functional furniture in plain sight, I just sent a link to this murphy bed/desk to a client who is looking for ways to maximize her studio apartment’s space! By AndysMurphyBed

Very practical but still stylish enough to be out in your living room or entryway without screaming OFFICE. By SpiritHomeUS

I think the only work I could produce sitting at this headache-inducing piece of decoupaged garbage would look like this.

I am completely obsessed with this crafts-friendly storage desk! By UltimateCraftDesk

So simple yet so handsome! By BrickMillCo

What a gorgeous example of Moroccan-style inlay! By LemonDedeMarrakech

I just love living edge wood paired with resin! By LogeniWoodStore

Very odd-looking desk. Might just be trippy enough to get teenagers to lay off the weed! By OWNdesignstore

I’m kind of fascinated by this converted upright piano desk. It’s very expensive, but if you had a piano hanging around that you didn’t use anymore, I think it would be pretty easy to convert it! By EricaBradleyDesigns