Repost: Three-Year-Old Wisdom

11/4/16: Illustrator Martin Bruckner takes the crazy things his toddler says (and the equally ridiculous things he and his wife find themselves saying to her) and turns it all into laugh-out-loud funny art. The Tumblr is called Spaghetti Toes. Here’s why:

“The name ‘Spaghetti Toes’ comes from my wife saying to my daughter ‘Please don’t put spaghetti between your toes’ at the dinner table. I said to my wife, ‘Did you actually just say those words?’ and Spaghetti Toes was born,” -Martin Bruckner, Spaghetti Toes

The Tumblr has been such a success that Bruckner has begun receiving emails with incredible quotes from other people’s children. He now has started a series of illustrations incorporating other kids’ quotes, too.

I hope you are as entertained by these adorable quotes and fantastic illustrations as I am!

All images property of Martin Bruckner.