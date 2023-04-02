My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Three-Year-Old Wisdom

by 1 Comment

3

Martin Bruckner

11/4/16: Illustrator Martin Bruckner takes the crazy things his toddler says (and the equally ridiculous things he and his wife find themselves saying to her) and turns it all into laugh-out-loud funny art. The Tumblr is called Spaghetti Toes. Here’s why:

“The name ‘Spaghetti Toes’ comes from my wife saying to my daughter ‘Please don’t put spaghetti between your toes’ at the dinner table. I said to my wife, ‘Did you actually just say those words?’ and Spaghetti Toes was born,” -Martin Bruckner, Spaghetti Toes

The Tumblr has been such a success that Bruckner has begun receiving emails with incredible quotes from other people’s children. He now has started a series of illustrations incorporating other kids’ quotes, too.

I hope you are as entertained by these adorable quotes and fantastic illustrations as I am!

You can follow Spaghetti Toes on Tumblr, Instagram, and Facebook.

All images property of Martin Bruckner.

harper-2a

harper-3

harper-4

harper-5

harper-6

harper-1

harper-6a

harper-6b

harper-7

harper-8a

harper-8aa

harper-8b

harper-9

harper-9a

harper-9b

harper-9c

harper-11a

harper-12

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Three-Year-Old Wisdom

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 2, 2023 at 10:19 am

    Yep…Kids say the darndest things but aren’t they fun.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.