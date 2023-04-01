Repost: (Under)Water Ballet

6/6/18: Today, I am delighted to bring to you an exceptional dance video, performed entirely underwater by French deep-sea diver, dancer, and filmmaker Julie Gautier. The video was filmed in the world’s deepest – and apparently cleanest – pool which is located in Venice. Dedicated “to all the women of the world,” the film premiered in nearly 50 public screenings around the world on International Women’s Day.

“For me, this film is a way to say: you are not alone.”

There were no special effects used, and Gautier performed the entire dance underwater without breathing apparatus, simply holding her breath. Amazing! Trained in breath control by her free-diving world champion husband Guillaume Nery, the lovely performer seems more like she’s defying gravity than underwater. It looks to me very like dreams I’ve had all my life where I can move (and breathe) underwater as if I were on solid ground.

I hope you are as enchanted by this gorgeous performance as I was!

You can follow Gautier on her website and on Instagram, and you can see all of the couple’s underwater films on their Vimeo channel.