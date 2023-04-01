My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: (Under)Water Ballet

by Leave a comment

gautier

Julie Gautier

6/6/18: Today, I am delighted to bring to you an exceptional dance video, performed entirely underwater by French deep-sea diver, dancer, and filmmaker Julie Gautier. The video was filmed in the world’s deepest – and apparently cleanest – pool which is located in Venice. Dedicated “to all the women of the world,” the film premiered in nearly 50 public screenings around the world on International Women’s Day.

“For me, this film is a way to say: you are not alone.”

There were no special effects used, and Gautier performed the entire dance underwater without breathing apparatus, simply holding her breath. Amazing! Trained in breath control by her free-diving world champion husband Guillaume Nery, the lovely performer seems more like she’s defying gravity than underwater. It looks to me very like dreams I’ve had all my life where I can move (and breathe) underwater as if I were on solid ground.

I hope you are as enchanted by this gorgeous performance as I was!

You can follow Gautier on her website and on Instagram, and you can see all of the couple’s underwater films on their Vimeo channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.