20 Years Young

Today’s musicians have a great start-up story. In 2003, St. Kilda’s Gershwin Room, a jazz club in Melbourne, decided to attempt to have the largest number of horn players on one stage at the same time. “Although nobody remembered to check if the record was actually set…” the sold-out performance did inspire the Melbourne Ska Orchestra’s beginning.

Though there’s usually only between 10 and 20 of them on stage these days, they’re still making a big, BIG sound! I feel like it would be difficult to stay in a bad mood listening to their upbeat, jazzy, snazzy versions of TV theme songs we all know or any of their really fun originals.

You can follow the Melbourne Ska Orchestra on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

