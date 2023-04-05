Calling All Artists

Ellen Griesedieck, American Mural Porject

So many of my readers (and friends) art artists, this post seemed especially useful! Today, I bring you an amazing monthly feature on This is Colossal. It’s one of the websites I hit regularly when I’m looking for inspiration, and I always enjoy their content, even if I don’t always love the artists they’re profiling. The monthly feature I wanted to share with you is called Opportunities, and it lists open calls, fellowships, residencies, and private and government grants available to visual artists. What a blessing for makers who could use a new challenge or a leg up!

The opportunities they find are really interesting, and I’ve never heard of most of them. Look at this one for artist parents:

Parent Artist AIRspace Residency (New York City)

One parent artist working in visual arts, music, curatorial practice, and/or literary arts will receive studio space, a $1,000 unrestricted stipend, a semi-private studio, a $300 studio visitor stipend, and $2,000 for child care.

Deadline: April 16, 2023.

In addition to the monthly post which comes out on the first of every month, you can also subscribe to the Opportunities for Artists Newsletter here.

You can check out all the opportunities on This Is Colossal.