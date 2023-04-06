Paper Architecture

My OBT

Layla May Arthur

New Jersey-born Netherlands-based artist Layla May Arthur takes the materials and principles of theatrical set design and creates memorable, incredibly-intricate dioramas whose details defy their simple materials. How she is able to craft architectural sculptures of such convincing depth using only white paper is beyond me. They all make me long to be tiny so I could explore them from within.

“I really enjoy being able to handcraft artworks to be used in photoshoots or installations where my work reaches an audience who might not ordinarily seek out art in an art space. I have had incredible clients so far who have given me huge creative freedom in acting as both art director and artist.”

– Layla May Arthur

Arthur also works in paper cuttings, and all her work employs carefully-placed lighting. Using shadows, Arthur is able to give the illusion of mass and depth to her one-color, one-material pieces. She’s a true genius!

You can see all of Layla May Arthur’s amazing work on her website and on Instagram and Behance.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 6, 2023 at 7:14 am

    These are fabulous. The intricacy of the cutting is astounding.

  3. bcparkison
    April 6, 2023 at 8:54 am

    You know how much I love this. It is a lot harder than you would think cutting paper would be. I have tried and sorry to say I didn’t finish… maybe someday..

