Repost: Unseen Spaces

Beverly Tadeu

4/14/17: Inspired by nature, artist Beverly Tadeu takes that inspiration and turns it into wearable art made of precious metals. Gold, silver, and steel are transformed into highly-collectible jewelry full of energy and hope. It reminds me of bare branches in winter, the negative spaces feel full of the sleeping promise of spring.

“My work has a fragile, ethereal quality that belies its inherent strength and durability. The open structure of this work allows people to glimpse inside to usually unseen spaces, to the play of shadows and layers revealed. I endeavor to capture, in each of my sculptural pieces, certain elusive and contradicting qualities, asymmetry with symmetry, rawness with opulence, and fragility with strength.”

The work of this exceptional artist is going right on my wish list. Someday, when I win the lottery*, I’m heading straight to Beverly Tadeu!

*I don’t actually play the lottery, but I don’t feel like this significantly alters my chances of winning.

You can see all of Beverly Tadeu’s remarkable work on her website.

All images property of Beverly Tadeu.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

