Repost: The Best Birds

10/10/18: I can hardly believe that I never shared this with you, but when I looked back at my nearly 2,000 published posts, nada. What an oversight!
Today, I (belatedly) bring you the wonder that is the Audubon Photography Awards. The one benefit to my not having written about these before is that I’m not limited to current-year entries… The contest is exactly what you’d expect, and due to the National Audubon Society’s notoriety and popularity, they receive in excess of 8,000 photos every year. Only photographers from the U.S. and Canada are permitted to submit entries, which makes that number a lot more impressive!
Photographers enter their pictures in one of three categories: professional, amateur, or youth. But in addition to the winners and runners-up, the Society also compiled a webpage featuring the top 100 entries from this year’s contest. I really think you’re going to enjoy them!
You can check out all the eye-popping bird photos on the National Audubon Society website. You can also follow them on Facebook.
All photos property of the National Audubon Society and the individual photographers.
April 8, 2023 at 6:48 am
What amazing photos of these beautiful creatures. I could spend days on the Audubon website and in fact just saw the information on their mural project! At one point in my life I purchased the Audubon calendars and day planners – it was always a choice between Audubon and Sierra Club because I love the awesome photographs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 8, 2023 at 9:00 am
I grew up with Audubon calendars! They were always fascinating
LikeLike
April 8, 2023 at 6:25 pm
Eople can’t come close to Mother Nauture when it comes to makkeing beautiful things — Hal
LikeLike