My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

London Grammar

by 2 Comments

London Grammar

Last weekend, a good friend posted a call for “perfect albums” on Facebook. My list would surprise no one who reads me regularly, but I had a great time poring through other people’s answers. Someone mentioned London Grammar, of whom I had not heard before. Found them, played them, loved them!

London Grammar is an indie pop band which was formed about 14 years ago when the musicians were all living in the same dorm at Nottingham University. The band’s first album reached double platinum status in the UK, but we clearly didn’t hear enough of it here in the US. Though they are consummate musicians, the trio actually suffers still from some pretty profound stage fright. This was perhaps the motivation for the band to promote their music but keep their private lives private.

“It seemed the obvious thing to do at first, to keep a sense of mystery. We wanted to be judged purely on the music, not because of how we looked or dressed. Imagery and style become important tools in music, but there was no rush to exploit those things.”

– Dan Rothman – guitarist

I’m kind of amazed that a group that produces such peaceful, relaxing music would get the jangles before getting on stage. It may make them nervous, but their music is definitely reducing my stress level!

You can follow London Grammar on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “London Grammar

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 12, 2023 at 9:15 am

    I felll in love with their music but I am sure what I think about their video’s. Later I am going to take time to learn about this group. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 12, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Good sound..not over powering music.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.