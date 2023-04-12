London Grammar

Last weekend, a good friend posted a call for “perfect albums” on Facebook. My list would surprise no one who reads me regularly, but I had a great time poring through other people’s answers. Someone mentioned London Grammar, of whom I had not heard before. Found them, played them, loved them!

London Grammar is an indie pop band which was formed about 14 years ago when the musicians were all living in the same dorm at Nottingham University. The band’s first album reached double platinum status in the UK, but we clearly didn’t hear enough of it here in the US. Though they are consummate musicians, the trio actually suffers still from some pretty profound stage fright. This was perhaps the motivation for the band to promote their music but keep their private lives private.

“It seemed the obvious thing to do at first, to keep a sense of mystery. We wanted to be judged purely on the music, not because of how we looked or dressed. Imagery and style become important tools in music, but there was no rush to exploit those things.” – Dan Rothman – guitarist

I’m kind of amazed that a group that produces such peaceful, relaxing music would get the jangles before getting on stage. It may make them nervous, but their music is definitely reducing my stress level!

