My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Frenchy McFrencherson

by 1 Comment

Leggett Immobilier International

Do you have a bit of money burning a hole in your pocket and a dream of living in the French countryside? Well, have I got a deal for you! This is a thoroughly-charming converted 3 bedroom/1 bathroom farmhouse in the darling little town of Vallière in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of central France.

The charming stone farmhouse has been updated just enough to make it livable, but it also retains so many glorious original details that you can live your Frenchiest life! The front of the house faces an established orchard bordering the neighbor’s barn. There’s even a small unattached plot of land up the street for you to grow fresh herbs or ornamentals!

You can see the full house listing on the Leggett Immobilier International website, and you can learn more about Vallière on the France-Voyage tourism website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Frenchy McFrencherson

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 11, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Now this just might be fun. Looks like a lovely little place to settle. In my dreams of course.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.