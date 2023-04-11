Frenchy McFrencherson

Leggett Immobilier International

Do you have a bit of money burning a hole in your pocket and a dream of living in the French countryside? Well, have I got a deal for you! This is a thoroughly-charming converted 3 bedroom/1 bathroom farmhouse in the darling little town of Vallière in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of central France.

The charming stone farmhouse has been updated just enough to make it livable, but it also retains so many glorious original details that you can live your Frenchiest life! The front of the house faces an established orchard bordering the neighbor’s barn. There’s even a small unattached plot of land up the street for you to grow fresh herbs or ornamentals!

You can see the full house listing on the Leggett Immobilier International website, and you can learn more about Vallière on the France-Voyage tourism website.