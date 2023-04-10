A Happy Marriage

Between my fascination with rocks and my adoration of all things glass, the mesmerizing mixed-media sculptures by Ramon Todo have me drooling! I have never seen a more successful marriage of wildly-different materials. The contrast between the perfectly-polished glass and the roughness of the rocks brings out the best in both. Working mostly with recycled and found materials, the Tokyo-based artist glams up everything from coal waste to hunks of polished lapis lazuli or marble to chunks of demolished buildings. He even made a few pieces from rubble from the Berlin Wall!
“I use the rocks, debris, Bota (stone similar to coal) for my works believing they have such memories inside. I used the glasses as material in the middle to peek into the time and the history of inside the rocks.”– Ramon Todo interview with Art Front Gallery
In another series, Todo replaces the pages of vintage books with the same crystal-clear glass. I find both projects equally compelling.
You can see more of Ramon Todo’s fascinating work on Artsy and the Art Front Gallery website.