A Happy Marriage

Between my fascination with rocks and my adoration of all things glass, the mesmerizing mixed-media sculptures by Ramon Todo have me drooling! I have never seen a more successful marriage of wildly-different materials. The contrast between the perfectly-polished glass and the roughness of the rocks brings out the best in both. Working mostly with recycled and found materials, the Tokyo-based artist glams up everything from coal waste to hunks of polished lapis lazuli or marble to chunks of demolished buildings. He even made a few pieces from rubble from the Berlin Wall!

“I use the rocks, debris, Bota (stone similar to coal) for my works believing they have such memories inside. I used the glasses as material in the middle to peek into the time and the history of inside the rocks.” – Ramon Todo interview with Art Front Gallery

In another series, Todo replaces the pages of vintage books with the same crystal-clear glass. I find both projects equally compelling.

