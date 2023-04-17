Gods of Frolic

Amanda Jones, The Dog Years Project

The Dog Years Project by pet photographer Amanda Jones is giving me all the feels. She takes photos of each animal as a puppy, then puts it side-by-side with a similarly-posed photo taken when they are elderly. The results are just darling.

“Dog is the god of frolic.”

You can see all of Amanda Jones’s fantastic pet photography on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Epilogue: As I was saving this post, I realized I’d written about Amanda Jones and the Dog Years Project before. However, the photos are all new, and I decided it was worth a second look!